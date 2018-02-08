Last year, Microsoft moved its Build developer conference from San Francisco to Seattle. The company has apparently deemed the decision a success as Build 2018 will indeed stay in the company’s home state of Washington, scheduled from May 7 to May 9, 2018. Registration opens on February 15.

The event this year overlaps with Google’s I/O developer conference, which is scheduled for May 8 to May 10 in Mountain View. Unlike Google, which is hosting its event at its headquarters, Microsoft is sticking with Seattle rather than moving its conference to its headquarters in Redmond, likely due to facility constraints.

Microsoft Build returns to Seattle May 7-9, 2018. Developers, join us as we explore the future of technology. #MSBuild https://t.co/e6X6Vejr77 pic.twitter.com/zf660MM3cI — Microsoft (@Microsoft) February 8, 2018

In 2018, Microsoft will undoubtedly talk AI, Windows 10, HoloLens, Visual Studio, .NET, Azure, Xbox, and everything in between. We expect a particular emphasis on Always Connected PCs. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such conferences.

Microsoft has many other events throughout the year, including Microsoft Inspire for partners and Microsoft Ignite for business and IT leaders. Build is the biggest, however, targeting developers and anyone else interested in the latest and greatest from the company.

The event attracts developers from all around the world and is always chock-full of news. Here is a recap of what happened last year: Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2017.

As always, Build schedule and pricing are not yet known. But you can bet once tickets go on sale, they’ll sell out quickly. They always do.

VentureBeat will be on site covering the news live.