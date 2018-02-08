Update: PSN is back up, according to Sony.

You may have trouble getting online with your PlayStation device this evening as Sony’s online gaming service is down once again. Players around the world are complaining on social media about the outage, and Sony has now confirmed the issues on its PSN Status site. This is a complete outage for PSN.

This PSN downtime is preventing players from logging into PlayStation Network, and that is keeping them from booting up online multiplayer games like Call of Duty: WWII, Monster Hunter: World, or Destiny 2. People are also reporting troubles connecting to primarily single-player games that require a handshake with a remote server.

Sony has since confirmed PSN’s troubles, and it is trying to get everything fixed.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” reads the status page. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

You may also encounter errors attempting to use video services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

This is the latest outage for PlayStation Network, which went down twice at the end of January. Sony has worked to improve its server infrastructure over the last several years, and that has paid off in a more reliable network relative to 2014 and 2015, when PSN had dozens of outages. But as the service continues to struggle in 2018, fans may start growing impatient with having to pay $60 per year for something that is having regular outages.