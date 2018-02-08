Next-generation 5G cellular devices are even closer to becoming a reality today as Qualcomm announced partnerships with 19 mobile device makers and 18 carriers to bring Snapdragon X50 family 5G modems to devices sold across the world, starting in 2019. Backed by a series of 5G demonstrations at Qualcomm’s headquarters yesterday, the manufacturer and carrier announcements confirm that a wide variety of 5G phones will be available to choose from next year.

Originally announced in October 2016, Snapdragon X50 family modems promise to deliver up to 5-Gigabit-per-second data speeds and 1-2 millisecond latency, each a radical speed improvement over current best-of-class 4G LTE modems. X50 modems will expand cellular service into new sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands, as well as supporting simultaneous 4G and 5G connections for guaranteed reliability as fully 5G networks are built.

Image Credit: Jeremy Horwitz/VentureBeat

Qualcomm’s list of mobile device makers includes many of the best-known names in the consumer electronics industry, covering millions of users across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Collectively, the manufacturers announced that X50 family modems will be used in 5G phones, always-connected PCs, wireless virtual reality headsets, wireless broadband modems, tablets, and IoT devices. The names include:

Asus

Fujitsu and Fujitsu Connected Technologies

HMD Global (Nokia Phones)

HTC

Inseego/Novatel Wireless

LG

NetComm Wireless

Netgear

Oppo

Sharp

Sierra Wireless

Sony Mobile

Telit

Vivo

Wingtech

WNC

Xiaomi and

ZTE

Additionally, Qualcomm’s 18 carrier partners include top names from the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia. These carriers have committed to 5G trials based on the 3GPP Release 15 5G NR standard, “utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mobile test platform and smartphone reference design … while maintaining interoperability and coexistence with 4G LTE.”

AT&T

British Telecom

China Telecom

China Mobile

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

KDDI

KT Corporation

LG Uplus

NTT Docomo

Orange

Singtel

SK Telecom

Sprint

Telstra

TIM

Verizon and

Vodafone Group

Qualcomm plans Snapdragon X50 demonstrations at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to showcase 5G’s multiple Gbps downloads, new applications, enhanced user experiences, and 5G interoperability. Live sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G trials with leading carriers are expected in 2018 and early 2019, followed by 2019 launches of 5G networks and devices. Notably, while many of the carriers above have explicitly committed to initial rollouts of 5G in 2019, Japanese carrier NTT Docomo has said that it will launch 5G in 2020, and some others have remained ambiguous about their launch dates.