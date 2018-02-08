British politicians have traveled across the pond today in an effort to stem the plague of fake news by putting executives from U.S. tech companies in the hot seat.

The hearings in Washington D.C. include reps from Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The United Kingdom’s House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee organized the session at George Washington University.

A livestream is here:

.@CommonsCMS have today announced the witnesses who will be appearing on five separate panels during the Committee's up and coming visit to the United States as part of our inquiry into fake news and disinformation pic.twitter.com/Gu6RUG0MO6 — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) January 25, 2018

The full agenda is listed above.