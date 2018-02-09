On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Mike Minotti has returned from vacation to talk about going into VR with his family. Co-host Jeffrey Grubb, meanwhile, plays with his steering wheel for the entire show. The squad gets into a lovely platforming game, the news, and the best game from January as part of a new monthly segment.
Games a rundown of the show:
- Celeste
- Dandara
- Spintires
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Super NT
- Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
- Bandai Namco is working on Metroid Prime 4?
- Fortnite hit 3.4 million concurrent players
- Monster Hunter: World overtakes PUBG as the Xbox Store’s No. 1 top-paid game
- Red Dead 2 will have a Battle Royale mode?
- GTA V sells 90 million copies
- Marvel isn’t at Evo
- Capcom is cutting back on the next Dead Rising
- Mike and Jeff decide the top 3 best games of January 2018
Talk to you next time, kiddos.