On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Mike Minotti has returned from vacation to talk about going into VR with his family. Co-host Jeffrey Grubb, meanwhile, plays with his steering wheel for the entire show. The squad gets into a lovely platforming game, the news, and the best game from January as part of a new monthly segment.

Games a rundown of the show:

  • Celeste
  • Dandara
  • Spintires
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • Super NT
  • Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
  • Bandai Namco is working on Metroid Prime 4?
  • Fortnite hit 3.4 million concurrent players
  • Monster Hunter: World overtakes PUBG as the Xbox Store’s No. 1 top-paid game
  • Red Dead 2 will have a Battle Royale mode?
  • GTA V sells 90 million copies
  • Marvel isn’t at Evo
  • Capcom is cutting back on the next Dead Rising
  • Mike and Jeff decide the top 3 best games of January 2018

Talk to you next time, kiddos.