On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Mike Minotti has returned from vacation to talk about going into VR with his family. Co-host Jeffrey Grubb, meanwhile, plays with his steering wheel for the entire show. The squad gets into a lovely platforming game, the news, and the best game from January as part of a new monthly segment.

Games a rundown of the show:

Celeste

Dandara

Spintires

Rainbow Six: Siege

Super NT

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire

Bandai Namco is working on Metroid Prime 4?

Fortnite hit 3.4 million concurrent players

Monster Hunter: World overtakes PUBG as the Xbox Store’s No. 1 top-paid game

Red Dead 2 will have a Battle Royale mode?

GTA V sells 90 million copies

Marvel isn’t at Evo

Capcom is cutting back on the next Dead Rising

Mike and Jeff decide the top 3 best games of January 2018

Talk to you next time, kiddos.