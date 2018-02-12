Advanced Micro Devices released the first Ryzen chips that combine graphics with a central processing unit (CPU) for desktop computers.

The accelerated processing units (APUs) combine a Radeon Vega graphics processing unit (GPU) with a Zen CPU for mid-range and low-cost desktop computers. AMD said the new chips will bring down the cost of gaming and other types of computing on desktop machines.

The AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G processors combine the latest Zen CPU cores with the advanced Radeon Vega architecture on a single chip, offering “console-class HD gaming performance” on the desktop.

The Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics has four cores and eight threads. It operates at 3.9 GHz for the CPU and 1.25 GHz for the graphics. It costs $169. The Ryzen 3 2200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics has four cores and four threads. Its CPU operates at 3.7 GHz and the GPU operates at 1.1 GHz. It costs $99.

The chips are available today, and computer makers are expected to launch PCs with the chips in the coming months.

“When we launched our first Ryzen processors a year ago, we began driving innovation and competition across the PC market. We remain dedicated to this mission throughout 2018, as we further strengthen our Ryzen portfolio by adding two leadership APUs designed to meet the varying needs of today’s PC users,” said AMD executive Jim Anderson, in a statement. “AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs are a perfect example of the innovation we bring to market for consumer and commercial PC users.”

The chips have Improved AMD SenseMI technology, which enables lower power usage at higher frequencies and reduced memory latencies. The new APUs also support Precision Boost 2, a multi-core boost algorithm that enables higher frequencies in gaming and real-world applications. And, with their built-in graphics, these new processors are compatible with Radeon FreeSync technology and compatible displays.

The Ryzen 5 2400G processor delivers the same graphics performance in a single processor as combining the $199 Intel Core i5-8400 with an $89 Nvidia GeForce GT 1030, AMD said. It has up to 156 percent more graphics performance than the Intel Core i5-8400 and up to 39 percent faster graphics performance when overclocked.