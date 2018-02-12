Let It Die has reached the 4 million downloads milestone, according to developer Grasshopper Manufacture and publisher GungHo Entertainment.

Let It Die is a free-to-play hack-and-slash action game for the PlayStation 4 that supports itself with microtransactions. These include items that let players continue the game after dying. It came out on December 2, 2016. In January 2017, Let It Die hit the 1 million downloads mark. This new milestone shows that the game has been able to continue attracting players.

“I am overjoyed that we were able to achieve four million downloads since Let It Die’s release a year ago,” said Kazuki Morishita, CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment. “Thank you to the fans for their continued support, and we will continue to produce more content so that Let It Die can be enjoyed for years to come.”

Grasshopper Manufacture is known for its over-the-top action games from director Goichi Suda, also known as Suda51, like No More Heroes and Lollipop Chainsaw. Although fan mostly know the studio for its premium games, Let It Dies taps into a different market with its free-to-play approach. Free-to-play games have found success on consoles, including the recent hit Fortnite: Battle Royal.