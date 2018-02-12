Ubisoft revealed during it financial report today for the third quarter for 2017-2018 that it is the top third-party publisher for Nintendo’s Switch.

Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is Switch’s top third-party game in 2017, although we do not know its exact sales numbers. The turn-based tactics mashup launched on August 29. Ubisoft expects long-lasting sales for the game, with upcoming Donkey Kong-based downloadable content coming in spring.

Mario + Rabbids was met with skepticism from gamers when info about the game leaked ahead of its release, with some fearing that a tactics title where Mario would hold a gun and partner with the off-beat Rabbids would be too weird a concept. But Mario + Rabbids won over gamers and critics with its thoughtful and inventive tactical-based gameplay.

Ubisoft also released Just Dance 2018 for the Switch on October 24, 2017. Its extreme sports game, Steep, is coming to the platform later this year.

The Switch launched in March and quickly became a hit, with more than 14.86 million consoles sold in less than a year, already outselling Nintendo’s previous system, the Wii U. Ubisoft’s early support of the platform with Mario + Rabbids has put it in a good position to take advantage of the home console/portable hybrid’s popularity.