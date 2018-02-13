Sushee’s grim tactical adventure Fear Effect Sedna is debuting on March 6 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Square Enix Collective is publishing the title.

The sequel to the 1999 Fear Effect raised funds through a Kickstarter campaign in 2016. It features an isometric view of the world and real-time tactical play, where players can slow down time to take out enemies. The story is co-written by Fear Effect’s writer and delves into Inuit mythology, starring characters Hana, Rain, Glas and Deke from the first game.

Fear Effect was one of the first games to use cel shading, giving it a unique aesthetic. The now defunct studio Kronos Digital Entertainment developed the original game and a prequel Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix. It was working on a third game as well, but it never came to fruition. Sushee has licensed the IP from Square Enix to revive the franchise, catering to fan demand. The studio has previously worked with Square Enix Collective on its original title Goetia.

“When Square Enix launched Collective, one of the goals was to see if opening up some of our established IP to benefit indie studios, and it’s great to see how Sushee have gone about the task,” said Square Enix West’s director of indie publishing Phil Elliott in a statement.

Fear Effect Sedna is launching ahead of Fear Effect Reinvented, a remaster of the first game that’s slated to also release this year.