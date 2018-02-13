Health care is being disrupted by innovative tech solutions — but having the right venture capital partner can make or break success. Join this VB Live event to learn how VC partnerships can help you navigate through the regulations and complicated nature of health care, and get your startup thriving.

Register here for free.

The health care market is changing constantly, and the broad-sweeping challenges are stacking up for all stakeholders, from patients in the waiting rooms to health care providers, administrators, and institutions. It’s a highly regulated ecosystem, fragmented across providers and hampered by misaligned solutions. But every one of these changes and challenges presents opportunity.

Health care tech innovators are poised to profoundly transform the health and welfare of every partner and participant they touch — and realize huge returns for every success. Health care is an industry ripe for disruption.

But in health care, there can be a big fat chasm between a pilot proof-of-concept and broad deployment at scale. And the complexity of large health systems, which are slow-moving and burdened with dated technology, means that entrepreneurs are navigating very specific health care barriers and minefields.

Health care VCs are becoming increasingly valuable partners for entrepreneurs. A strategic VC will help uncover the value a potential health care solution will bring to caregivers and patients, and how that solution can support improved clinical outcomes, workflow challenges, and economic obstacles. Potential adoption barriers can be assessed — and addressed. And an ongoing partnership means that the right metrics are being monitored, the right executive decision-makers are being brought to the table, and there will a plan in place to continue to optimize, scale, and drive value.

If you think your startup has what it takes to solve the biggest problems in health care, you need to know more about what it takes to succeed in the increasingly complex, competitive, very regulated health care industry — so don’t miss this VB Live event.

You’ll join a roundtable of established health care CTOs and active health care venture capitalists as they discuss what it takes to get noticed in the biggest health care and health tech categories, successfully navigate the health care system maze, and more.

Don’t miss out!

Registration here for free.

By attending this VB Live event, you’ll:

Learn what it takes for a startup to be successful in the highly complex and regulated health care industry

Gain perspective from established health tech CEOs

Understand the importance of having a strategic VC in an industry like health care

See what VCs are looking for in the health care and health tech categories

Speakers:

Christiana DelloRusso , Partner, Providence Ventures, Board Member, Omada Health & N-Of-One

, Partner, Providence Ventures, Board Member, Omada Health & N-Of-One Sean Duffy , Co-Founder and CEO, Omada Health

, Co-Founder and CEO, Omada Health Christine Cournoye , CEO, N-of-One

, CEO, N-of-One Stewart Rogers , Analyst-at-Large, VentureBeat

, Analyst-at-Large, VentureBeat Rachael Brownell, Moderator, VentureBeat



Sponsored by Providence Ventures