Update at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time on February 13: Steam is back up.

It’s Tuesday evening in the United States, and that means somewhere within the bowels of Redmond, Washington, engineers are banging away at some Steam servers with a hammer. That’s right, the PC gaming platform Steam is offline at the moment for its regular maintenance, and it should come back online soon.

This standard outage is keeping people from accessing certain parts of the store, booting up Valve games (like Dota 2), and third-party games that rely on Steam services like Valve anti-cheat. This is normal, and it rarely lasts for a significant amount of time. But it still catches many of Steam’s 70 million users off guard, so consider this a public service announcement. You’re welcome.

We’ll try to keep this updated and let you know if Steam is offline for longer than usual and when it comes back.