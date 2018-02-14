Niantic revealed today plans for 48 real-world events that will take place in 2018 and 2019 for its augmented reality mobile game Ingress.

Before Pokémon Go launched in 2016, Niantic’s big game was Ingress. It has players travel the real world in order to play and progress, ideas that carried over to Pokémon Go. Ingress has never been the giant hit that its successor became. Pokémon Go has generated an estimated $1.2 billion and 752 million downloads as of June. Ingress has over 14 million downloads.

Ingress has hosted over 2,000 real world events so far, which encourage players to congregate together to complete special tasks. The social aspect of the game is a big part of its draw. You can find a list of the upcoming Ingress events here.

Niantic is working an updated version of Ingress, Ingress Prime, that will launch later this year. Niantic has also raised a $200 million venture capital funding round as it prepares a new Harry Potter AR game for 2018.