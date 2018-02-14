File-sharing startup Hightail has been acquired by enterprise information management (EIM) company OpenText. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Campbell, California-based Hightail was founded in 2004 as YouSendIt, which served as a platform for sending large file attachments that were too big to be sent by email. It amassed more than 40 million users at its peak, but with the cloud storage landscape evolving to include Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive, YouSendIt rebranded as Hightail in 2013 and refocused its efforts.

Hightail had raised around $92 million in funding, the last tranche coming via a $34 million cash injection back in November 2013. As of today, Hightail claims around 5.5. million customers globally.

Founded in 1991, OpenText is regarded as one of Canada’s biggest software companies, helping large organizations manage and make sense of all their content and unstructured data. The company acquired Dell EMC’s enterprise content division in a deal worth $1.6 billion last year.

In terms of what OpenText has in store for its new acquisition, it seems Hightail will be kept going as a standalone company, though OpenText said that it plans to integrate Hightail into a number of its products, including OpenText Content Suite, Documentum (formerly a Dell EMC product), and Core.

“The acquisition of Hightail underscores our commitment to delivering differentiated content solutions in the cloud that enable marketers and creative professionals to share, produce, and securely collaborate on digital content,” said OpenText CEO, CTO, and vice chair Mark J. Barrenechea. “We are pleased to welcome Hightail customers and employees to OpenText today.”