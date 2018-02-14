LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 14, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution, today announced the appointment of Katy Bennett as sales director, UK and Ireland. Bennett’s primary role will be to lead and strengthen the regional sales team and to continue the company’s truly exciting record of global growth. Tinyclues doubled its annual revenue in 2017, as brands embraced the company’s AI-first marketing campaign solution to win new sources of revenue and improve customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005852/en/

Katy Bennett, Tinyclues (Photo: Business Wire)

Bennett is a seasoned sales leader of great passion. She brings to Tinyclues her 18 years’ experience working with organizations to understand their customers and implement automated, data-driven customer engagement solutions. She has deep knowledge of the UK marketing industry and of the challenges faced by marketers in often crowded consumer markets. She joins Tinyclues from Mapp Digital, where she led the UK sales team. Previous appointments also include sales and management roles with Teradata, Webtrends and eCircle.

“Every day, consumers are bombarded by brand communications,” said Bennett. “Campaign marketers are finding it ever harder to reach people and drive up campaign revenues, while simultaneously respecting and seeking to elevate customer experience.”

Commenting on her appointment, she continued: “The Tinyclues AI-first solution offers brands the campaign intelligence layer they need to identify future buyers for any campaign with incredible accuracy. Marketers can target offers that hook customer interest, while also orchestrating campaign sets to optimize results. There’s real energy and spirit at Tinyclues and I’m very excited to be joining the team!”

Bennett has worked with clients from the largest global enterprises to the most agile of start-ups, from a broad spectrum of sectors, most notably retail and financial services. She has a reputation for being dedicated to customer satisfaction and long term client relationships.

“Brands are showing huge interest in AI-first marketing solutions to improve their revenues and customer experience ratings and we are delighted to have Katy join our amazing team here at Tinyclues to help us capitalize on this opportunity and continue our fantastic growth story,” said Matthieu Chouard, SVP sales, EMEA at Tinyclues. “Katy’s clear successes in driving revenue for digital marketing businesses, her experience at leading sales teams and her passion for digital marketing give me great confidence in her ability to help drive us forward in the UK and Ireland.”

Bennett has a degree in English from the University of Sheffield. She is an excellent artist and gifted illustrator.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privee, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005852/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com