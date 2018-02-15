Oracle announced today that it reached an agreement to acquire Zenedge, a company that provides firewalls and denial-of-service mitigation to enterprises.

The deal is part of Oracle’s overall work to build out its cloud platform, providing customers with security features for their applications that help them stay secure and running in a hostile web environment. Zenedge fits in with the company’s previous acquisition of Dyn, a domain name system (DNS) provider that helps determine how traffic gets directed between different applications.

Customers can use Zenedge’s product suite with applications that are deployed in private datacenters, the public cloud, or in hybrid configurations. Right now, the company’s products are used to secure more than 800,000 web properties and networks. Bringing it into the Oracle product family (backed by the company’s sales team) has the potential to significantly grow Zenedge’s customer base.

It’s also a major win for Oracle Cloud, which competes against larger players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Oracle’s advantage in the cloud market is its existing set of relationships with enterprise customers, and the company continues to add features through both homegrown product development and acquisitions in order to make its platform more appealing.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement from Oracle earlier this week that it plans to add 12 new cloud regions to its global computing infrastructure, building out the company’s product portfolio.

Zenedge will continue to operate its products during the acquisition process, and the company will continue to take on new customers. Oracle said that it plans to accelerate Zenedge’s feature and product development, as well as integrate the company’s services more deeply with its own cloud portfolio.

Oracle declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. Zenedge’s team is expected to join Oracle at the close of the deal, though it’s unclear when that’s expected to take place.