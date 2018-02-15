Discussions about fake news are here to stay, and indie studio Osmotic Studios is tackling the tricky topic in its new episodic game Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength. It’s the second season of the award-winning Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You. Surprise Attack Games is publishing Ignorance Is Strength, and the first episode launches on February 22 for PC.

The surveillance simulator has three episodes, and the other two roll out March 8 and March 22. Players get all episodes when they purchase the game.

Where the first game asked players to spy on citizens and unravel a potential terrorist threat, Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength dives into the murky waters of what constitutes truth. It will examine social media, “alternative facts,” and fake news, subjects which are particularly relevant today.

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You debuted in October 2016 and has since sold over 130,000 copies. It’s been nominated for a slew of awards, such as the Excellence in Narrative Award at the 2017 Independent Games Festival, and won others like the Best Education Game award at Brazil’s Independent Games Festival.