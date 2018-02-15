Bithell Games’ Subsurface Circular is one of the latest indies to arrive on the Nintendo Switch. The text-based detective story investigates robot disappearances in a futuristic city, and it hits the Nintendo eShop on March 1 for $6.

Subsurface first launched on PC in August before rolling out to iPad in October. Though it features sleek graphics, it focuses on the conversation that the player-character has with various denizens who are riding the subway. The puzzles are all based on dialogue, collecting clues and teasing out the truth of what’s really happening in the world.

Bithell is working with Ant Workshop to bring Subsurface Circular to the Switch. The studio previously developed titles such as the dual-colored puzzler Binaries and twin-stick “shooter” Dead End Job, both of which have launched on Nintendo’s handheld platform.

Previous Bithell titles have released on consoles. The acclaimed Thomas Was Alone started on PC before rolling out to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita, and Volume is available on PC, PS4, and Vita.

Since the launch of the Switch, Nintendo has been courting indie developers and showcased a number of “Nindies” that will be arriving this year.