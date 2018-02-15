We’re delighted to announce that we’re in full-throttle planning mode for Transform, our event focused on bleeding edge innovation for executives from the wider marketing and product development ecosystem. It will be held on June 25-26 in San Francisco.

This event was previously called MobileBeat, and is our flagship event. But “Mobile” has become long in the tooth. The story of innovation has shifted in past years, as our event has grown — from the smartphone, to apps on those phones, to completely new engagement habits of consumers as video and messaging apps dominated.

Renaming the event Transform is our way of recognizing, like many others have, that AI has become a more tangible, forceful trend to be reckoned with than say, even fire or electricity.

So Transform will focus on stories about business results companies are getting right now from the much-hyped new technologies and strategies leveraging AI and data. We’re looking for the best success case studies we can find, and will give a lot of time to highlighting the practical lessons executives can learn from them.

Some of our formatting won’t change that much from the MobileBeat of past years. In addition to engaging case studies, we’ll showcase at least a dozen of the most disruptive emerging technology products/companies executives need to know about.

Our bottom line here: Leveraging AI and data can help smart product managers and marketers regain their edge in engaging and converting users. We’ll also be showcasing several of the most transformative companies.

The technologies can bolster them against the mass confusion that has beset industry players of late: Ad giants like Google and Facebook have entirely co-opted the media landscape, tech behemoths including also Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are changing communication patterns with smart personal assistants, and video and other formats have revolutionized engagement.

See more about our themes here.

We’ve also signed up some initial speakers, including leading digital transformation executives from leading companies like IBM, Walmart, LinkedIn, and the New York Times.

Image Credit: Michael O'Donnell/VentureBeat

Want to be on stage at Transform?

We’re going to put a spotlight on the those companies who are busting down barriers with AI and showing demonstrable advances through innovative AI technologies. If that sounds like you, let us know — the best applicants chosen will get five minutes on stage to demonstrate how they’re at the forefront of the AI charge. Apply here.

We’re expecting a sell-out event this year, so it’s a good time to grab a ticket. The first batch of tickets go on early-bird sale today at 50% off for a limited time.