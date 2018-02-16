On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about some recent releases and some that are not quite as recent. The duo also examine the pending loot-box regulation in Hawaii.

Here’s a full rundown of what we talk about this week:

World of Warcraft

Celeste

Steep

Descenders

Age of Empires

Bayonetta 2

Shadow of the Colossus sales

Loot box regulation

Spyro trilogy

