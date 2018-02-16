On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about some recent releases and some that are not quite as recent. The duo also examine the pending loot-box regulation in Hawaii.
Here’s a full rundown of what we talk about this week:
- World of Warcraft
- Celeste
- Steep
- Descenders
- Age of Empires
- Bayonetta 2
- Shadow of the Colossus sales
- Loot box regulation
- Spyro trilogy
Talk to you next time, kiddos.