Kingdom Come: Deliverance is already a hit, having sold over 300,000 copies just on Steam. The open-world historical role-playing game came out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 13. But Warhorse Studios’ game is experiencing performance issues on all platforms.

YouTube channel Digital Foundry has created a video comparing the game running on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X. You can watch it above.

All versions of the game have problems with muddy textures and pop-in. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One releases suffer from uneven framerates that are capped at 31 fps. The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions run better, but they can still drop down to framerates in the 20s.

Digital Foundry notes that the Xbox One X runs the game best, although it still has its problems.

Although Digital Foundry doesn’t cover the PC version, Kingdom Come also has performance issues on that platform. The game is attracting fans with its realistic take on medieval role-playing, but some performance patches could enhance the experience.