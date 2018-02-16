Nippon Marathon has entered Early Access on Steam, and the full game will be coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC later this year.

Nippon Marathon has one to four players racing through Japan in ridiculous outfits as they dodge Shiba Inu dogs, bicycles, and other weird obstacles. You can also impede your opponents by doing things like throwing fruit at them.

The Early Access version will normally cost $10, but it’s on sale for $8.50.

This is the first game from independent studio Onion Soup Interactive. The developer is based in Birmingham.