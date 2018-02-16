Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro, aka Swery, is teaming up with Arc System Works on a new game: The Missing. It will be out sometime this year, though the studios haven’t announced a date or which platforms it will be on. In fact, they haven’t announced many details at all.

“The title, ‘The Missing,’ has many meanings,” muses Swery in the announcement video. “A missing person, someone who’s lost, or even something lost. Maybe it’s your loved one or a place you belong. Do you ever feel lost in your everyday life?”

Swery is being enigmatic on purpose, but we can no doubt expect some kind of twist when more information is revealed about the game. His previous game, the cult favorite Deadly Premonition, was a surreal murder mystery. And his studio, White Owls, launched a crowdfunding campaign last year for The Good Life, a “perverted, violent, and crazy” game about a sleepy town that’s full of secrets, such as everyone turning into cats and dogs at night. Though Swery didn’t raise enough funds for The Good Life on the funding platform Fig, his team is still working on that title.

Arc System Works recently teamed up with publisher Bandai Namco to release Dragon Ball Fighterz, and it previously developed other stylish fighters like Guilty Gear Xrd and the BlazBlue series. The Missing’s title doesn’t seem to imply that it’s in the same genre. But could you imagine a Swery-conceived, Arc System Works-developed fighting game? I don’t know what that would look like, but it would certainly be mind-bending.