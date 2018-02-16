Trion Worlds announced today the next free expansion for its voxel-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game Trove is coming out this spring.

Trove — Heroes will add superhero-themed content. Trove came out for PC in 2015, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions following in 2017. The MMO is free, but players can spend money on things like costumes and new character classes. Trove has had over 8 million players on Steam, according to SteamSpy. On all platforms, Trove has over 15 million players. Free expansions like these keep those players engaged.

Heroes focuses on the city of Luminopolis, a neon-lit town filled with evil robots and brave rebels. Players will have access to a new Vanguardian class which takes its inspiration from classic superhero comics. The last free expansion, Adventures, came out in November and added a new Eastern-themed landscape called The Forbidden Spires.

Heroes also adds the new Beacon system. Beacons shine brightly to attract heroes that have to come together to beat a powerful boss for a chance at loot.