You don’t have to settle for some shoddy toy wheel when it comes to driving games. The simulation experience you want is attainable in the Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel (and the PlayStation equivalent G29) for $400. It works with the PC or Xbox One, and it provides realistic controls with immersive force-feedback. Logitech says this is the definitive racing wheel, and after using one for the last couple of weeks, I agree.

I’ve spent several hours with the G920 in games like Forza Horizon 3, Dirt 4, Project Cars 2, Spintires: Mudrunner, and American Truck Simulator. It works amazingly well in all of these, and it has made me into someone who’s looking for the next driving sim.

Here’s why the G920 is so good.

What you’ll like

Easy to install and use

If you’ve never used a racing wheel with your games before, you might think it’s more of a headache than a fun time. But that’s not the case. Logitech designed the G920 so that you could anchor it to variety of desks using a pair of built-in clamps. Those tighten enough that the wheel stays in place even when you whip it around a corner with a ton of force. I have never had to readjust the wheel or even the optional stick shifter.

Likewise, the pedals also stay in place, but this doesn’t involve clamps. Instead, Logitech added a strip of spikes that can retract (if you’re using the pedal unit on hardwood) or extend to dig into carpet. This works like magic. The spikes stick out at an angle, and even when I’m slamming on the break for a sudden stop at a red light, the pedals don’t drift away from my feet. I have had to adjust the pedals, but that was an infrequent occurrence, and it was only to keep the unit angled properly.

Excellent force feedback

The G920 is not a passive wheel. It features a motor that translates your vehicle’s movements into force-feedback motions that fight against your hands. So if you take a turn, the wheel has the power to pull back against you to let you know that the wheels under your car are tugging away at the tarmac with ferocity. But it’s also so much more than that.

The G920 can also simulate the idling of a massive big-rig truck, the feeling of driving over dirt at high speeds, and the skidding of your wheels across a wet road. This all amplifies the immersion in a game, but it also gives you more information about how much control you have over your automobile. If the wheel is really fighting you through a series of turns, you probably need to let off the gas or you’ll risk losing control.

Elegant design

Logitech’s engineers have done a lot to make the G920 a smart and immersive experience. The easy installation is a big part of that, but it is equally smart in use. For example, all of the buttons are within the reach of your thumbs and the rear paddle shifters give you a nice click when you engage them.

I also appreciate the leather-like material on the wheel, which makes it feel like something out of a Toyota. The rest of the setup is a mixture of aluminum and plastic alloys, and they are all sturdy and nice looking.

What you won’t like

Lots of cables

My only issue with the Logitech G920 is the cable management. If you have the stick shifter, you’ll have four cords coming out of the back of the wheel: power, USB, pedals, and stick. Those cables are probably going to have to shoot out in a variety of different directions because you may have power and USB in one area, but then the pedals have to go beneath the wheel while the shifter is off to the right.

This can turn into a tangled mess in an instant, and I find that frustrating.

Conclusion

I can’t imagine playing driving games any other way now that I’ve spent so much time with the G920. I’m pricing a Playseat racing chair to build an immersive experience in my home. I’m scouring Steam for new racing games. I’m breaking out old games with any vehicles in them and trying to see if this will work — Grand Theft Auto Online is next. The wheel is amazing, and it makes driving games that much better. If you have any affinity for this genre, I give the G920 my highest recommendation.

The Logitech G920 is available now for $400. Logitech provided a sample unit for the purpose of this review.