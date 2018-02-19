Polyarc is ready to put its virtual reality storybook to print. The studio originally intended to release its adorable VR adventure game Moss during the holidays last year, but pushed the launch date back. It’s now debuting on February 27 as a PlayStation VR exclusive.

The studio first announced Moss at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) last summer, introducing its mouse heroine Quill. As the Reader, players guide Quill through puzzles and battles, fighting mechanical beetles and changing around the environment to help her get to the next area. The game features clever design, unfolding before the player like a miniature fairy-tale diorama.

Moss is Polyarc’s first game, though much of the team has industry experience from working at Bungie. During the delay, the studio worked mainly on keeping the controls intuitive and maintaining an emotional connection between the player and Quill. To do the former, it developed a kind of “aim assist” for interacting with the environment, similar to the feature found in first-person shooters. The emotional bond with Quill relied mainly on the story, but also how Quill interacts with the player. She makes eye contact and responds to the player, and the player can pick her up and feel her heartbeat.

Moss is the second major PSVR exclusive this year, after Supermassive Games’s horror title The Inpatient launched in January.