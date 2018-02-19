Twitch is launching its new Indie Amplifier program to signal boost indie games on its livestreaming platform. Twitch Prime members will be able to pick an indie game and get it for free. The platform has also partnered with the broadcasting company N3rdfusion to host a talk show interviewing the chosen game’s developers, and selected streamers will be broadcasting gameplay from that title for a month.

Prime members can choose from a list of indie titles, and voting closes on March 11. They’ll then receive a free copy of the top pick on March 15, which is when the talk show and streaming will begin. Twitch broadcasters SimCopter1 and DizzyKitten will be showcasing gameplay from the selected title, while N3rdfusion streamers Giantwaffle and Bacon_Donut will interview the developers on the Twitch Prime channel. The developers of the top three games will also share a $175,000 prize pool.

The initiative is pushing for more screen time for indie games. Most of the top viewed titles on Twitch are usually blockbusters: League of Legends, Fortnite: Battle Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The indies that have snuck on there, like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, are massive successes.

The titles that Twitch Prime members will be choosing from are: