Criterion Games announced today that Burnout Paradise Remastered will release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 16.

Burnout Paradise first came out in 2008 and was one of the first open-world racing games. It managed to sell 1 million copies that year and receive strong reviews. Now 10 years old, the racer still has fans thanks to its crash-based racing competitions and dense city setting.

“When people think of Criterion Games, they often remember the Burnout franchise and for good reason. What we created 10 years ago is as fun and unique today as it was back then,” said Matt Webster, general manager at Criterion Game, in a press release sent to GamesBeat.

Burnout Paradise would be Criterion’s last main Burnout game. The developer went on to work for EA’s Need for Speed series and help with other projects like Star Wars Battlefront: X-Wing VR Mission. Other series, like Forza Horizon, have followed in Burnout Paradise’s footsteps of offering players an open-world to drive and race around. Last year, Danger Zone was a spiritual successor to Burnout’s crash-based game modes from Three Fields Entertainment, a studio created by ex-Criterion Games developers.

The remastered version has improved visuals, including support for 4K and 60 fps on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One. It also includes eight add-on packs that were downloadable content for the original game, including Big Surf Island. A PC version will release later this year.