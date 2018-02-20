A new patch for the Nintendo Switch version of Doom has added motion controls to the first-person shooter. It also includes a new partying feature to make playing mutliplayer with your friends easier and fixes some audio issues.

A new update is now available for #DOOM on #NintendoSwitch, which includes Motion Aiming and multiplayer party support! https://t.co/UmNUdWunLk pic.twitter.com/GnRIj7TVip — DOOM (@DOOM) February 20, 2018

Doom came out for the Switch in November, following a May 2016 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While the Switch version isn’t as technically impressive, you can play it on the go thanks to Nintendo’s new console.

Motion controls give it another unique feature. Other shooters on the Switch, including Nintendo’s Splatoon 2, make it possible to tilt the tablet or controller to help fine-tune aiming. And making this a post-launch feature for Doom could bring fans back to the game and attract new buyers.

The patch also fixes some bugs, notably audio and crashing issues. It also includes CPU optimizations and increases the resolution in certain areas of the game, so Doom on Switch might look better than it did before the patch.