Hatch Entertainment wants to create a cloud-based games-on-demand service for mobile gamers, and it is announcing a big partnership today to make it happen with Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies will collaborate with Hatch on delivering next-generation cloud-based gaming experiences on servers based on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400.

The 10-nanometer server processor has 48 cores, and Qualcomm is pitching it as a disruptive new solution for cloud computing. Qualcomm’s chip is optimized for cloud workloads and is designed to deliver throughput performance for highly threaded cloud native applications that are developed as micro-services.

Image Credit: Hatch

Angry Birds publisher Rovio spun out Hatch in November 2016 as a new kind of social hub for mobile titles. Not only does it enable mobile gamers to share their passion, it also creates new kinds of shared experiences where players can join and play single-player titles together.

“Our vision is to let people discover, play, and share great games instantly and in real time, bringing people together over games they love,” said Hatch CEO Juhani Honkala in a statement. “Our collaboration with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies is a significant leap forward in advancing our existing gaming technology and platform, which offers users a fun and completely new kind of gaming experience on mobile.”

Hatch will allow consumers to play and share full-featured games over the cloud, and it will offer developers a new way to reach mass audiences on mobile for premium titles.

Hatch streams a game to consumers from the cloud. That means there are no downloads, no updates, and no in-app purchases. It has a native multiplayer experience. You can, for instance, play a single-player version of Monument Valley on Hatch. A friend could watch you play — or even take over the game and play while you become a spectator.

Hatch offers an instant game collection, curated to provide the highest quality gaming experiences. Players can easily play together with their friends and family, as well as share gameplay moments as they happen. Games on Hatch live in the cloud, so playing is instant — with no downloads, updates, or in-app purchases.

To make all that happen, Hatch needs low-latency networking performance on mobile data networks. It wants to deliver full-featured games at 60 frames per second over the Internet with less than half the bandwidth required for video-based game streaming solutions or streaming HD video.

For Hatch, Qualcomm Centriq 2400’s 48-core processor will provide a large number of game instances per server, and that will keep per-user server costs lower.

“The Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server processor was purpose-built for cloud to deliver exceptional performance-per-watt and performance-per-dollar,” said Vishal Gupta, vice president business development at Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, in a statement. “We bring high compute density and energy efficiency with Qualcomm Centriq 2400 to help drive Hatch’s innovative cloud game streaming solution.”

Hatch will show its tech at Qualcomm’s booth at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1.

Hatch’s beta version is out now for Android users (version 6 and up) in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. More countries will come online later.