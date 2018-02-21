Bright Pattern, a global provider of cloud communications platforms and contact center solutions, delivers record year 2017 results

“Bright Pattern today announced record results and milestones for fiscal year 2017, including record bookings, revenue, and customer wins,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Our customer base, driven by strong customer adoption, increased by 64%, revenue grew by 97%, and bookings grew by more than 160, thus demonstrating the strength of our solutions.”

In addition to Bright Pattern’s strong financial performance, it was a year of many milestones and accomplishments, including the following:

Selected as Leader in omnichannel, ranking #1 in the contact center category by Gartner’s online review site, GetApp

Deployed in data centers in Japan, Australia, and Singapore to support customers in production in the Asia-Pacific region

Named market challenger by Ovum

Announced support for Oracle Service Cloud and availability in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Opened new offices in Japan and Australia

Unveiled omnichannel communications support for ServiceNow

McCloskey continued, “Bright Pattern, after an outstanding year, is now preparing for our next phase of growth. This growth will be fueled by the release of our most advanced software scheduled for early this year.”

Konstantin Kishinsky, Founder and CTO of Bright Pattern, said, “Our Spring 2018 release will change the cloud communications and contact center landscape. Our powerful cloud platform is completely native and allows us to add new features and modules at a pace never before seen in the market. Our new user interface greatly improves the agent experience while allowing customers to engage with any channel in a single conversation.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

