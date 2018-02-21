CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 21, 2018–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTC: FPVD), which sells HD body camera systems and accessories for law enforcement, announced today the launch of the CobraXtremeHD.com website.

CobraXtremeHD sells HD video sports cameras and accessories which are similar to those sold by GoPro®. We also sell video ski goggles and sunglass cameras. CobraXtremeHD also carries a full line of aftermarket accessories for extreme sports cameras such as GoPro® and Garmin®. CobraXtremeHD cameras are designed for use in extreme sports such as water skiing, snow skiing, snowboarding, motorcycles, sky diving, and surfing to mention a few.

The company’s president, Paul Feldman, was previously associated with a company which sold similar products and had revenues of approximately $450,000 per year. Mr. Feldman commented on the formation of CobraXtremeHD as follows: “We decided that it was time to expand our product list and with my previous experience in this field, plus all my years as CEO of Law Enforcement Associates, I believe that FPVD will be able to expand into more diverse and lucrative markets. Many of CobraXtremeHD products also are crossover for law enforcement.”

CobraXtremeHD cameras are rugged HD designs which incorporate Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ: GPRO) sports cameras.

CobraXtremeHD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Force Protection Video Corp.

