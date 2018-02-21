Google Cloud today launched its service for managing connected electronic devices out of beta. Cloud IoT Core offers a system for managing the connection of internet of things (IoT) devices, like sensors, with Google’s cloud, as well as a pipeline for getting data to and from those devices.

The new offering is fully managed, so customers don’t need to worry about provisioning the service or scaling up the underlying infrastructure to deal with demand. Google announced the service at its I/O conference last year and launched it in public beta in September 2017.

The internet of things is a perfect battleground for Google Cloud and competitors such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Enterprises building new applications for their IoT deployments will have an easier time using cloud services, even if they have legacy apps running in private datacenters. Once a company starts using one cloud provider to manage their fleet of IoT devices, there’s a case for them to keep using that provider with future deployments. What’s more, IoT devices generate tons of data that companies can then store with or route through a cloud provider.

Google faces tough competition in the space, however. Amazon and Microsoft have spent the past several years building out their own IoT product portfolios, and they enjoy a product development and market share lead over Google Cloud.

Cloud IoT Core customers can also now configure their devices to post information in multiple streams through Google’s Cloud Pub/Sub service, which routes data to and from different applications and services in the company’s cloud. That much-requested update means that customers can direct different types of data from a single sensor into different Pub/Sub topics, making it easier to route that information to relevant endpoints.

Customers are billed based on how many megabytes of data get transferred to and from devices connected to Cloud IoT Core every month, with discounted rates kicking in as they consume more.