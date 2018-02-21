While PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp. continues its ongoing fight against cheaters, it is still sneaking out some updates to its battle royal shooter. The studio is introducing a pair of new loot boxes filled with fresh cosmetic items, and it is testing a method of matchmaking that should improve the experience for people with fast pings.

The loot boxes are called Fever and Militia crates. They feature 1970s- and 1980s-era fashions including a leathery frontiersman outfit that will look at home in the desert Miramar map. In a blog post today, PUBG Corp. is referring to these as its spring crates, and the apparel reflects that as well. The Fever crate requires a key, an item you have to purchase with real money, to unlock (or you can sell it on the Steam Marketplace). The Militia crate is completely free to open. As with all previous crates, you can purchase them with the in-game Battle Points currency.

But blocking cheaters and adding crates aren’t the only things PUBG Corp. is working on. The studio posted a separate blog post earlier this week detailing its plans for ping-based matchmaking. The studio was previously considering matchmaking that would have a maximum allowable ping, but it think it is on to something better.

“PUBG is now introducing an experimental method that we hope will get even better results than the one we were considering before,” reads the developer blog. “Unlike the method considered earlier, we are going to divide the matching pool depending on ping. This means that the users with lower pings will be prioritized during matchmaking. The team is expecting to improve the overall play experience by splitting the matching pool rather than restricting connection depending on ping.”

PUBG Corp. is planning to test this matchmaking starting this week in certain regions, and then it will expand that depending on how those early trials go.