Nintendo scored big at the DICE Awards, one of gaming’s biggest nights for honoring the best games of the year. Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won Game of the Year.

The DICE Awards are selected by industry peers who are members of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, which has 33,000 members. The Legend of Zelda came away with four of the 24 awards, and Nintendo itself won 10 awards as either developer or publisher.

The game takes players on a world of adventure as they travel across vast fields, through forests and over mountain peaks as they discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule. It played a big role in the success of the launch of the Nintendo Switch hybrid home and portable game console.

Cuphead, developed by the tiny Canadian developer Studio MDHR, won three awards. Games honored with two awards each were Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Ready At Dawn’s Lone Echo/Echo Arena, PUBG’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Nintendo Snipperclips.

Other top honorees were Fire Emblem Heroes for Mobile Game of the Year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Racing Game of the Year, Injustice 2 for Fighting Game of the Year, FIFA 18 for Sports Game of the Year, Snipperclips for the Sprite Award, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay.

“Every year, the DICE Awards brings the global interactive entertainment industry under one roof to recognize and honor the very best in video games – the games that captivated and inspired us, and kept us entertained for hours on end,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, in a statement. “On behalf of the Academy, I am thrilled to congratulate this year’s winners of the 21st DICE Awards.”

Image Credit: Microsoft

In addition to the awards for the industry’s best games and creators from the previous year, the DICE Awards also celebrated Genyo Takeda, special corporate advisor at Nintendo, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is the seventh recipient to receive the honor from the Academy. Takeda was recognized for having been at the forefront of shaping the video games hardware industry in his career-long tenure at Nintendo with the development of the Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube and the Wii system.

The 21st annual DICE Awards ceremony was co-hosted for the second time by Greg Miller, cofounder of internet video show and podcast Kinda Funny, and Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News. The show came at the end of the elite gaming event DICE Summit 2018 event in Las Vegas.

Here’s the full list:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Intelligent Systems and Nintendo

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo

DICE Sprite Award

Snipperclips

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Image Credit: Microsoft/Bluehole

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment

Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Electronic Arts

Role-Playing Game of the Year

NierR: Automata

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Action Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR