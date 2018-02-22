U.K. esports fans will have more to look forward to than just tuning into see how the London Spitfire are doing in the Overwatch League. Esports platform Faceit is bringing the biggest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament to the U.K. later this year. The CS: GO Major will see 24 teams competing for a $1 million prize pool. The finals will take place from September 20 to September 23 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

Faceit has hosted competitions for other games like Rocket League, but its roots lie in CS: GO. Faceit has previously hosted the open qualifiers for CS: GO Majors, but for its U.K. effort, it will be running all qualifiers and events on its platform. It also created and runs the annual Esports Championship Series tournament, which awards $3 million in prizes. Last year, YouTube snapped up exclusivity rights to broadcast that competition.

CS: GO is one of the most popular esports games in a market that is slated to hit $906 million in revenue this year. It draws a large audience on livestreaming sites like Twitch. In 2017, the Eleague Major 2017 Grand Final saw over a million concurrent viewers at its peak. Faceit’s London Major will be the second one this year; Eleague’s Boston Major concluded on January 28 with Cloud9 taking home the gold.