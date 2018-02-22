Epic Games’ hit multiplayer shooter Fortnite: Battle Royale is starting Season 3 today, and with it comes a new Battle Pass that gives players access to a new wave of cosmetic items, including costumes, gliders, pickaxes, and more. It also includes some new console frame-rate options and other additions.

Fortnite: Battle Royale has over 40 million players across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it’s often the most popular game on Twitch. The Battle Pass gives Epic Games a way to monetize the free-to-play title. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. You can buy 1,000 V-Bucks for $10.

The Battle Pass unlocks some items immediately, but you can also earn more by playing and unlocking new tiers of content. So not only does it give Epic Games a way to make money, but it encourages those who buy it to keep playing Fortnite.

The Season 3 update also adds new 60 fps options for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a new orchestral score, and a hoverboard for futuristic travelling (hoverboards may not work on water unless you’ve got POWer). You can find the full patch notes here.