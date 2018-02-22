The 14th annual International Mobile Gaming Awards (IMGA) has announced 174 nominations in 13 different categories, including the Grand Prix award. Most of the winners will be determined by a jury panel, but folks can vote online for the People’s Choice award on the IMGA website. The IMGA Global awards ceremony will take place on March 20 in San Francisco.

IMGA holds several events throughout the year, recognizing games by region. It hosts award ceremonies in China, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia. IMGA Global, on the other hand, takes a broad look at mobile games. The list of nominees is geographically diverse, the developers hailing from countries all over the world like Iran, Taiwan, Lithuania, and Brazil. Juggernauts like Tencent’s Arena of Valor and Netmarble’s Lineage 2: Revolution stand alongside indie darlings like The Pixel Hunt’s Bury Me, My Love and Bennett Foddy’s Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy.

Last year’s IMGA Global top award went to Niantic’s viral hit Pokémon Go. The contest also set a record with how many folks participated in voting for the People’s Choice award. Over 7,000 votes were cast and VNG Games Studio’s Sky Garden: Farm in Paradise ultimately won.

A full list of all 174 nominees can be viewed on IMGA’s site.