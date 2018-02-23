The nonprofit 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is celebrating Women’s History Month with its Twitch BroadcastHER Grant for women creators who livestream. From March 1 to April 1, it has partnered with Twitch to run a charity stream that will feature 10 women broadcasters. The goal is to encourage folks to donate to 1DF to contribute to the BroadcastHER Grant. The nonprofit also wants to use the event to raise awareness about the challenges women face when they seek financial support for creative projects.

The Twitch BroadcastHER Grant will run for two semesters, with respective deadlines of May 1 and October 1. Women who are either a Twitch Affiliate or Twitch Partner may apply, and the grant will be between $500 to $2,000. The funds aren’t meant to cover living costs, rather, they’re intended to be spent on travel to conventions or conferences, hardware upgrades, and educational material related to “creative or artistic pursuits.”

“Applicants have to meet our criteria but what we are most interested in is: What is her story, and how will this funding help?” said 1DF CEO Christie Garton in an email to GamesBeat. “That is what we focus on with all our grant-making decisions. There has to be a demonstration of financial need but what we are most interested in understanding is what is she doing now to reach her dreams in broadcasting and how can our grant help take her to the next level. A clear focus and explanation on what their ‘end goal’ is in broadcasting will be the difference-maker.”

1DF started in 2015, and it’s since awarded over $100,000 in aid to young women who are pursuing college or careers. Garton connected with members of the Twitch team and women broadcasters at last year’s TwitchCon, and the idea of running a charity stream was born. So far, it’s partnered with Twitch broadcasters Friskk, Gillyweedtv, and Theluckmusic for the Streams for Dreams event. Not all the women featured will have a focus on gaming, since the charity is meant to boost broadcasters in every category.

“These women are true entrepreneurs, boldly building brands and forging full-time careers in broadcasting,” said Garton. “Not surprisingly, many of the same challenges these women have faced are some of the same challenges women face when it comes to achieving equality in the workplace. From harassment to being overly judged to even making less money than their male counterparts, it runs the gamut. 1DF will actually be featuring the stories of a few of these female broadcasters and their interviews are quite eye-opening in terms of these challenges.”