Minecraft players downloaded 239,062 pieces of content from the Minecraft Marketplace in January. The marketplace is available in the unified Bedrock version of Minecraft on Windows 10, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and mobile (Bedrock comes to Switch later this year), and it features products made by both The Minecraft Team and community developers. Players can earn this content through in-game currency, but they can also spend real money, and a portion of those revenues go to the people who made the content.

Every month on GamesBeat, I dive into the shop to see what is selling. You can take a look at past results right here. In January, we saw a lot of returning favorites make the list like Blockception’s Whiterock Castle and Noxcrew’s Summer Minigame Festival. The Minecraft audience is probably ready for something new, and we could see creators capitalize on that in February with releases like the new City Life world pack from PixelHeads. For now, however, fantasy worlds and licensed mash-up packs from The Minecraft Team are still dominating.

Here’s the top 10 for January:

Top Performing Paid Content Content Rank Details Store description “Whiterock Castle”

by Blockception

1 World

4.7/5 user rating

A medieval fantasy castle with complex architecture “Explore the lands of Whiterock Castle and start your own adventure!” “Dinosaur Island”

by PixelHeads 2 World

4.5/5 user rating

Deal with a variety of dinosaurs on a tropical island. “Overrun by prehistoric beasts after the scientists lost control of their genetic experiments, explore and discover the hidden mysteries of this intriguing island.” “Wildlife: Savanna”

by PixelHeads 3 World

4.7/5 user rating

Meet lions, elephants, and more along with your safari crew. “Go on safari in a rugged off-road vehicle to discover brand new landscapes and exotic animals. Find giraffes, zebras and even cheetahs (if you’re quick enough!), and befriend them for a whole new wildlife experience.” Norse Mythology Mash-Up

By Minecraft Team 4 Mash-Up Pack

4.8/5 user rating

A collection of skins, textures, and worlds inspired by Norse myths. “Compose your own grand saga as you voyage through the 9 realms, from the treetops of Yggdrasil, down into the mines of Svartalfheim and the depths of Hel! The third episode in the mythology series, this pack has hand carved textures, a thunderous soundtrack and a horde of skins.” “Summer Mini Games Festival”

by Noxcrew 5 World

4.4/5 user rating

A wonderland of obstacle courses and activity centers. “Take a daytrip and test your skills at Mini-Golf, Blocksketball and the shooting range. Other summertime shenanigans include playing Splashdown in a luxury boat, Spleef in a volcano and monkeying around in the Aqua Jungle.” “Sunnyside Academy”

by Imagiverse 6 World

4.3/5 user rating

A functioning town with a school at its center. “Gear up for school with friends, or tackle solo assignments, build your own home and help maintain the town in this colorful neighborhood!” “Adventure Time Mash-up”

by Minecraft 7 Mash-up pack

4.8/5 user rating

Brings the Adventure Time cartoon into Minecraft with textures, skins, and the Land of Ooo world. With Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, and a bundle of their friends, it’s Adventure Time!… Mash-up! Featured in this pack: your favorite Adventure Time characters, the Land of Ooo, a bespoke texture set, BMO themed UI and original soundtrack. “The Crater”

by Blockception 8 World

4.2/5 user rating

A settlement inside of a huge impact crater. “A vast crater is the setting of this survival spawn – the result of a devastating meteorite impact and now a remnant of destruction turned into an idyllic spawn.” “PureBDcraft”

by BDcraft 9 Texture pack

5/5 user rating

Revamps every texture to make things look more comic-book-like. Completely transform your Minecraft world into a comic! Blocks, Items, Mobs and UI are revamped with this bright, bold High Def pack in 32x, 64x and 128x resolutions, full of details and geeky references. “Dustville Survival Spawn”

by Noxcrew 10 World

3.8/5 user rating

Start your new game in a Western frontier town. Begin your life in the Wild West in the desert town of Dustville. Wander in the shade of the canyons and the old mines. Settle a farm out in the mesa. Ride out and find your own fortune!

And here’s the best-performing content that people earned through their in-game efforts.

Dinosaur Island by PixelHeads Norse Mythology Mash-Up by The Minecraft Team Wildlife: Savanna by PixelHeads Adventure Time Mash-Up by The Minecraft Team PureBDCraft by BDCraft Halloween Mash-Up by The Minecraft Team DestructoBot 5000 by Noxcrew Lapis Lagoon by Imagiverse Dragon Hero by PixelHeads Fallout Mashup by The Minecraft Team

I got in touch with BDCraft to talk about its texture pack, which is a regular on the top 10. You can catch that interview soon.