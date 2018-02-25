Games Workshop is continuing to work with its partners to make Warhammer 40,000 video games, and that includes the newly announced Mechanicus that puts players in control of the technology-worshiping Adeptus Mechanicus army. Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios are working on the turn-based strategy game, and it plans to launch Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus later this year.

“When Kasedo Games approached us with their exciting and original vision centering on the Adeptus Mechanicus race, the idea stood out as something we wanted to get behind,” Games Workshop licensing boss Jon Gillard said. “Twinned with their clear knowledge of the 40K universe and passion for creating a game that fits the faction perfectly, we were more than happy to work together.”

In 2017, Games Workshop worked with publishers to launch the real-time strategy battler Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III from developer Relic and the first Warhammer 40,000 VR game. Kasedo sees this as another opportunity to capitalize on the Warhammer 40K fandom, and for this game it decided to work with Bulwark, which it previously partnered with on the strategy role-playing adventure Crowntakers.

“Working with Bulwark on Mechanicus was an absolute no-brainer,” Kasedo product manager Andrew McKerrow said. “They have all the skills required to make it an amazing game and their immersion into the Warhammer Universe has been second to none. This project has been in conception for a few years now and, having been a big Warhammer fan since a child, I’m thrilled that we can announce a unique title to the community.”

You can see a teaser trailer for Mechanicus at the top of this story, but Kasedo and Bulwark don’t have any details beyond that at this time.