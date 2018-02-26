The Oasis Games studio announced today that the mobile action game Final Fantasy: Awakening is now available for iOS in the U.S. two weeks after its release on Android.

That Android release of Final Fantasy: Awakening already has 137,000 downloads. The free-to-play game first came out China (Oasis is in Hong Kong) in 2016. It came out in other Asian territories — including Taiwan and Malysa — in 2017.

Final Fantasy: Awakening is based on Final Fantasy: Type-0, an action role-playing game that came out for the PSP in 2011 in Japan. An HD version released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the U.S. in 2015. It has familiar Final Fantasy tropes, including magic and Chocobos, but with a focus on a special academy for fighters.

Final Fantasy has a large presence on mobile with ports of classics like Final Fantasy IX and new games like Record Keeper. A mobile version of Final Fantasy XV came out earlier this month.