The massive wave of growth and change from the Internet of Things (IoT) cannot be met by traditional cloud and embedded systems. Like mobile and cloud before it, a whole new purpose-built approach to computing for the edge is required

ZEDEDA is pioneering a secure, cloud-native approach to real-time edge applications at hyperscale for solutions ranging from self-driving cars to industrial robots

ZEDEDA’s team, comprised of distinguished engineers from top tech companies in cloud, networking and open source, is solving the edge computing puzzle and disrupting the status quo

Seed round led by Wild West Capital; other investors include Almaz Capital, Barton Capital and Industry Veteran Ed Zander, former CEO of Motorola and former COO of Sun Microsystems

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 26, 2018–

ZEDEDA, a startup powering the real-time enterprise, today emerged from stealth mode and announced it closed $3.06 million in seed-stage funding. As the Internet of Things (IoT) grows exponentially-IoT-related spending is estimated to surpass $1 trillion by 2020-ZEDEDA is pioneering a secure, cloud-native approach to scaling out real-time edge applications for solutions ranging from self-driving cars to industrial robots.

“Tomorrow’s edge computing environment will be distributed, autonomous and cooperative. The edge is complex, and not only has to scale out securely, but simultaneously must become friendlier for app developers. That’s the problem we are solving at ZEDEDA,” said ZEDEDA CEO and Co-Founder Said Ouissal. “True digital transformation requires a drastic shift from today’s embedded computing mindset to a more secure-by-design, cloud-native approach. This will unlock the power of millions of cloud app developers and allow them to digitize the physical world as billions of ‘things’ become smart and connected.”

ZEDEDA will use the funding for continued research and product development, investment in community open-source projects for edge computing, and sales and marketing initiatives. ZEDEDA investors include Wild West Capital and Almaz Capital, whose funding was part of a broader group investors, some of whom also invested in IoT/edge companies Theatro and Sensity Systems (now Verizon).

Brand New Computing Model Purpose-Built for Edge Devices

In the coming wave of pervasive computing, real-time apps, cyber-physical systems and data services such as machine learning and analytics will become commonplace. ZEDEDA envisions an open ecosystem and a completely new technology stack that creates the service fabric essential to achieving the hyperscale that edge computing requires.

To realize that goal, ZEDEDA has pulled together a distinguished roster of industry veterans from legendary technology companies with expertise in operating systems, virtualization, networking, security, blockchain, cloud and application platforms. This unique blend of skills combines with the team’s deep open-source connections and standardization bodies. The team’s work has directly contributed to software and system patents as well as industry standards used by billions of people around the world today.

“A new paradigm and massive innovation is needed to meet demand for IoT and edge computing,” said Kevin DeNuccio, Founder of Wild West Capital and ZEDEDA’s lead investor. “Sea changes in technology, including the proliferation of IoT, pave the way for industry disruption, which large incumbents tend to inhibit. Disruption takes a combination of an entrepreneurial team with a very unique set of collective experience, groundbreaking ideas and the ability to gain immediate traction with global industrial leaders, who can transform their businesses with machine learning and artificial intelligence delivered by the edge-connected IoT world. ZEDEDA is simply one of the most promising edge computing startups out there.”

“Operations Technology teams face major challenges when it comes to fully realizing the advantages of an IoT world. Their worlds are becoming massively connected systems dealing with virtualization, networking and security,” stated Christian Renaud, Research Director, IoT at 451 Research. “Our recent research shows that while OT teams have the application plans for leveraging IoT, the vast majority of organizations’ IT resources and capabilities are maxed out. This leaves open the question of how these edge applications and IoT will scale out without compromising security or taxing resources even further in the future.”

ZEDEDA is currently accepting sign-ups for early access to its platform which will move into customer trials in the first half of 2018.

ZEDEDA CEO and Co-Founder Said Ouissal is available for in-person meetings at the Open Networking Summit North America 2018 (March 26th – 29th) located at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, California.

About ZEDEDA

Founded in 2016, ZEDEDA is pioneering a cloud-native approach to the deployment, management and security of real-time edge applications at hyperscale for solutions ranging from self-driving cars to industrial robots. ZEDEDA is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with engineering and market development teams based in India, UK, Germany and Korea. For more information, please visit www.zededa.com or follow us on Twitter at @ZEDEDAEdge.

