In a dramatic public expansion of its recent health initiatives, Apple will launch primary care clinics this spring to provide employees with the “world’s best health care experience,” while testing consumer health products and services ahead of public release. Discovered by CNBC, the Apple-owned medical clinics will operate under the name AC Wellness and are currently hiring doctors, health coaches, and “designers” to create various health programs.

Recruiting pages indicate that Apple is already working on “multiple, stunning, state-of-the-art medical centers” in two locations — one at the new Apple Park campus, the other in Santa Clara, just north of Cupertino. LinkedIn suggests that Apple has hired some former Stanford Health Care employees for AC Wellness, which is said to be a fully owned subsidiary of Apple.

According to the AC Wellness site, the clinics will “offer a unique concierge-like healthcare experience for employees and their dependents.” Apple describes AC Wellness as an “independent medical practice dedicated to delivering compassionate, effective healthcare,” and recruiting pages reference “beautiful and seamless technological experiences” as part of the practice’s philosophy. Though it’s featured prominently in the CNBC story, it’s unclear where the company promises the “world’s best health care experience,” but it repeatedly references “exceptional health outcomes” on its web site and recruiting pages.

The health care initiative is unexpectedly large, but not without precedent. When Apple launched the original Apple Watch, it focused on two key health tracking features — a heart rate monitor and activity-tracking pedometer — and worked with developers to release numerous health apps. The company has since expanded each feature through software improvements.

Apple’s CEO and COO have both indicated publicly that the company wanted to do more in the health space. Stanford and Apple are currently collaborating on a Heart Study app, collecting data to determine whether current Apple Watches can accurately detect rhythm irregularities. Apple is also working with a wide variety of medical researchers on other health-related initiatives.