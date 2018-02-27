Surprise, role-playing game fans on PC! Square Enix released Chrono Trigger on Steam today.

Chrono Trigger first came out for the Super Nintendo in 1995. It was a collaboration between Square (home of Final Fantasy) and Enix (the developers behind Dragon Quest) before the companies merged in 2013. Many gamers and critics consider it one of the greatest Japanese RPGs ever made thanks to its beautiful pixel art, catchy music, and memorable characters (especially Frog, the heroic … well, frog).

CHRONO TRIGGER, the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY is out on @steam_games today! pic.twitter.com/R9k1Ytzbuk — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) February 27, 2018

This is a port of the iOS and Android versions of the game, which came out in 2011. These are based on a DS version of the game that released in 2008, which includes two bonus dungeons.

Square Enix has brought many of its classics to PC. Sometimes they are just enhanced ports, like with Final Fantasy IX. But some games, like Final Fantasy VI, receive “updated” visuals. These are controversial, as they change the look of the game with new (and some would say ugly) assets. But Chrono Trigger on PC is not a remake. It has the same pixels as the original.

But since this is a port of the mobile version, it includes its ugly menus and fonts. So it is not an exact replica of the original, which is likely what many fans would have preferred. And the $15 asking price might be high for such an old game, especially for a JRPG fanbase that is plenty savvy with emulators.