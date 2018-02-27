When it’s used to curate, create, and deliver fresh content, artificial intelligence pushes your marketing content game to the next level. To learn more about how AI can take the educated guesswork out of content creation, make your pitch more persuasive, and magnify your message, don’t miss this VB Live event.

Artificial intelligence is getting its sticky hands on all of your marketing strategies. But using AI to enhance content creation and marketing is old news. News giants like The Associated Press, Yahoo, and Fox have been using AI to write certain types of content for years now. But where AI really shines in the content marketing game is helping you answer the all-important ‘what’s-in-it-for-me’ question your target consumers always ask, and you always have to be answering.

Here are just a few ways AI can help you put consumers first while keeping your company top-of-mind.

Content enhancement

Content has to be engaging, essential in some way to the consumer you’re targeting, and actionable. So you need to know what kind of content really works — what are consumers in your industry responding to? And why are they responding to it? What is it about company X’s content that makes customers click, and what is driving them screaming from company Y’s think pieces?

Leveraging machine learning right out of the gate can help you uncover that ‘it’ factor. You can tease out what characteristics all top competing content share, and give you a heads up when topics start trending and conversations start emerging across social platforms among a specific demographic. And it can help cut the chaff from the wheat, too, eliminating junk or fake news, posts, spam, and more from your data sets.

Machine learning and AI tech solutions also monitor content performance, both yours and across competing sites, offering real-time insight into what’s working, what’s not, and how to optimize it on the fly.

Content discovery

There’s an endless sea of content. Your biggest challenge is bobbing to the top and seizing the consumer’s attention. With AI-powered predictive analysis, you can surface what type of content is most likely to be useful for each of your customers, where those customers are, and when they’re most happy to see that information. You can anticipate where and when your message will be most welcome — and even tailor that message on the fly, depending on where you catch their attention.

Staying ahead of the game

The rules of SEO change constantly; the best-performing format for content is always evolving — sometimes into something unrecognizable, at the drop of a hat. And if you miss the boat, you’re suddenly miles behind and being competitive is off the table, because now you’re just struggling to catch up.

AI-based solutions offer smart content — content that is, for a certain definition of HAL, self-aware and able to monitor changes in content formats and standards and then adjust automagically — or nudge you with recommendations for adjustments, leaving your sanity intact and your time free to focus on the most value-added aspects of your marketing strategies.

Artificial intelligence is creating such tremendous leaps in efficiency, effectiveness, and engagement for marketers of every stripe that it can’t be ignored. Companies are swarming on board in record numbers — so “staying competitive” is growing ever more synonymous with “artificial intelligence.”

