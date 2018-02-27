The Arc System Works fighting game studio and publisher Bandai Namco have a hit on their hands: Dragon Ball Fighterz just kamehameha-ed itself into the biggest fighting game launch ever in terms of digital sales, according to industry-tracking firm SuperData Research.

Dragon Ball Fighterz debuted on January 28 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Despite a launch late in the month, the anime-inspired fighter ranked as the No. 2 best-selling game, according to the NPD Group. It was also the biggest launch for the Dragon Ball franchise since the 2002 Dragon Ball Z: Budokai. Its simultaneous players peaked at 44,337 on its first day, outstripping fellow fighting games like Tekken and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

SuperData reports that global digital spending reached $8.9 billion last month, growing 11 percent year-over-year. Digital sales on console saw the biggest increase, increasing 57 percent year-over-year thanks largely to Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World.