Peanut, which matches moms based on location and commonalities, announced today that it is launching a new forum-like feature called Pages. Moms can log in through the Peanut app — available on both iOS and Android — to ask questions, create polls, like/comment on posts, and more.

The “Tinder for moms” app uses algorithms to show trending topics, but it also surfaces the content that’s most relevant to the user. Topics of discussion include motherhood, pregnancy, food, sex, and work, among others.

Image Credit: Peanut

Peanut launched in February 2017 to match women based on their children’s ages, life stage (full-time working mom, stay-at-home mom, pregnant), location, and more. When two moms “wave” at each other, they match, can start chatting, and can use the in-chat scheduling feature to plan an in-person meeting.

With Pages, these moms can now tap into the growing Peanut community of more than 300,000 users by opening up the discussion to other moms.

While everyone else has been laser-focused on dating apps, Peanut cofounder and CEO Michelle Kennedy decided to zoom in on an untapped demographic: moms. A mother herself, Kennedy drew from her experience at Badoo, where she worked as general council and later as deputy CEO. She was also involved in the launch of Bumble (which is backed by Badoo) and sat on its board for a period of time.

Kennedy and cofounder and CTO Greg Orlowski have garned backing from investors such as New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Greycroft, Female Founders Fund, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures. The startup has raised an undisclosed seed round.

Although there are other players in the mom-matching space — like Mush and Winnie — Kennedy isn’t worried. “The competitive landscape is completely fragmented, whether using Yahoo Groups or Yahoo Answers, Quora or Facebook Groups,” she wrote. “There is not one centralized place that owns this vertical and does so in an intelligent way.”

Peanut currently has seven employees across its offices in London and Chicago. The app is free and is available in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.