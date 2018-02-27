Epic continues to roll out updates for its last-player-standing shooter Fortnite: Battle Royale, and the latest patch has it running at 60 frames per second and a 4K resolution at the same time on the Xbox One X. This is a big update as the game ran at a dynamic resolution that occasionally hit 4K and 30 FPS up until recently.

I hopped onto the Xbox One X version last night to see how it looks. Fortnite has had a polished sheen relative to competitors like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which can look grimy with its attempts at photorealism. Fortnite also ran at a solid 30 frames per second — but that means that the upgrades to 4K and even to 60 frames per second aren’t earth-shattering. These are nice improvements to have, but if you were already playing on an Xbox One X, you may not notice much of a difference during gameplay.

But that doesn’t mean the upgrades are disappointing by any means. After all, Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the most popular games to livestream on platforms like Twitch right now, and the jump to 60 frames per second could bring a fluid quality to console broadcasters that was previously only available for people streaming from PC.

Want to see what I mean? I recorded several of my failures on Xbox One X last night in 4K and 60 FPS — have a look:

Please, I know I’m not very good, but I thought I could bumble my way to a victory without even knowing how to switch building materials (tweet me to tell me how). Oh, well — I’m gonna get a Fortnite win eventually.